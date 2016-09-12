Let’s discuss helping foreign residents and tourists in natural disasters

This week’s featured article

JIJI

Ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, enterprises in the public and private sectors are taking steps to make sure foreign residents and tourists will know what to do in the event of earthquakes or other natural disasters.

In some cases, foreign residents have been invited to take part in disaster drills. Meanwhile, several municipalities are starting to use simplified forms of Japanese, including on street signs.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government and Sumida Ward will conduct an emergency drill Sunday at Tokyo Skytree, a popular tourist destination. Loudspeakers and English-speaking translators will be used to evacuate tourists from the 634-meter tower.

Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward is planning to hold a workshop in English to teach life-saving techniques and places where stockpiles of water, food and other emergency supplies can be found. Municipal officials also plan to visit Japanese-language schools in the ward to conduct disaster training.

Life Drone, a seller of emergency supplies, started rental services for foreigners this month. The Tokyo-based firm will work with travel agencies to provide backpacks containing leaflets in English, emergency rations and a portable toilet.

“With the Tokyo Olympics coming in four years, we want travelers who can’t carry emergency supplies in their baggage to enjoy their sightseeing activities without worry,” said company representative Akira Fukuta.

Since 1995, Hirosaki University’s sociolinguistics lab has been studying ways to communicate disaster information in Japanese that is easy to understand, using only 2,000 words and 12 grammar constructs that are believed to be understood by over 80 percent of foreigners who have resided in Japan for at least a year.

“(So), we can communicate information to foreign residents quickly, soon after a disaster, without taking time for translation,” said Kazuyuki Sato, a professor in the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at the university in Hirosaki. “Anyone can become a translator by repeated practice on paraphrasing.”

The city already uses simplified Japanese on its street signs.

First published in The Japan Times on Sept. 4.

Warm up

One-minute chat about natural disasters.

Game

Collect words related to “emergency,” e.g., police, fire, quake.

New words

1) evacuate: to remove someone from a place of danger to somewhere safe; e.g., “Please evacuate the building immediately.”

2) paraphrase: to put something into other words; e.g. “To paraphrase, she told me to get out and never come back.”

Guess the headline

Japan preparing better h_ _ _ for foreign residents and visitors in d_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

Questions

1) According to the article, what is Japan preparing for?

2) What kind of Japanese should be used with non-Japanese people in the event of an emergency?

3) What was going to happen at the Tokyo Skytree?

Let’s discuss the article

1) How prepared do you think Japan is now for natural disasters?

2) How would you behave if you were outside of your country during a natural disaster?

3) What more do you think should be done to protect people, including foreign tourists, from natural disasters?

Reference

関東大震災の起きた9月1日は防災の日であり、避難訓練を行う自治体も 多いことでしょう。また秋は台風の季節でもあり、今年も多くの被害が各地に広がっています。

自然災害は人間の力では予測できないことや抵抗できないことも多く、災害のたびに多くの人が大きな不安を感じることでしょう。

しかし、もしもその災害が見慣れぬ場所で起き、何が起きているのか、何をすれば良いのか状況もわからないまま逃げることになったらその不安の 大きさは計り知れません。

外国人観光客の数が増え続け、2020年に向けてさらなる増加を見込んでいる日本は不測の事態に備えて何をするべきでしょうか。

朝の会に参加し皆で話し合ってみましょう。