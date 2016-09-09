Seven-Eleven Japan unites a pudding and a roll cake in holy matrimony

Few things in life can top the joy of two desserts coming together to form an super-treat. Seven-Eleven’s new Perfect Circle Pudding Roll Cake does just that, plunking the former right into the center of the latter.

The decadent dessert (¥220) only really gets good when you get to the middle — the roll cake and cream portion is only vaguely sweet and mostly leaves you wanting something more. Thank goodness for the delicious pudding center. It is topped with a rich caramel sauce, which turns out to be the real star of this dessert duet.