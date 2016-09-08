Course menus to celebrate 10 years; commemorative anniversary dinner; enjoying hot springs in natural setting

Course menus to celebrate 10 years

To celebrate the 10th anniversary since its opening in Sept. 2006, the visually stunning Cuisine[s] Michel Troisgros, on the first floor of the Hyatt Regency Tokyo in Shinjuku, is offering limited lunch and dinner courses from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17.

Michel Troisgros himself will be in the restaurant over the three days. Apart from the triple Michelin-starred “Maison Troisgros” in Roanne, France, owned by chef Troisgros, this restaurant is the only one in the world that Troisgros has lent his name to.

The “Troisgros family,” consisting of members such as Maison Troisgros’ executive chef Guillaume Bracaval and Yuichi Goto, the Japanese patissier of the restaurant, will be on hand to prepare and celebrate the event.

The premium course, served between noon and 1:30 p.m. for lunch and 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. for dinner, features 11 courses: an appetizer, an amuse bouche, two types of hors-d’oeuvres, fish, shellfish, followed by meat, cheese, pre-dessert, small confection and dessert. It is priced at ¥28,000.

There are two other courses for lunch, served between noon and 1:30 p.m., with an eight-course meal for ¥21,000 and a five-course meal for ¥14,000 (all prices exclude tax).

The Hyatt Regency Tokyo is one minute from Tochomae Station (Oedo Line), four minutes from Nishi-Shinjuku Station (Marunouchi Line) and nine minutes from Shinjuku Station. For more information, call 03-3348-1234.

Commemorative anniversary dinner

The Bay View sky lounge on the 28th floor of the Yokohama Bay Sheraton Hotel & Towers is offering a modern French dinner course to commemorate 18 years since opening.

Through September, the month the hotel opened, the restaurant will offer a commemorative course menu for ¥18,000 (tax and service charge included) using seasonal autumn ingredients.

Nine dishes are featured in the course, including plates using the sought-after delicacies of caviar, foie gras and truffles. Items include Bretagne lobster and abalone, while the main dish is a fillet of black wagyu and foie gras wrapped in magnolia leaves.

Additionally, two other courses, the “Menu de Vent” (¥12,100) and “Menu de Mer” (¥8,800), featuring foie gras and other succulent ingredients are on offer in September. Service charge is included, but tax is excluded for the two menus.

The lounge, which is open from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. (L.O.), offers a twinkling night view and live music performances every night.

The Yokohama Bay Sheraton Hotel & Towers is one minute from Yokohama Station (various lines). For more information, visit www.yokohamabay-sheraton.co.jp

Enjoying hot springs in natural setting

An accommodation plan offered at Nasukogen Hotel View Palace includes dinner, breakfast and a ticket to Nasu Rindoko Lake View amusement park in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture.

A day at the amusement park promises guests quality time with animals such as alpacas and capybaras, as well as an opportunity to experience sports and attractions such as archery and a ride on an excursion boat, as well as dining and shopping.

Dinner and breakfast are available at La Terrace, with the “Saison Course” dinner introducing wa (harmony) style to the casual Western menu with dishes such as juicy Sangenton pork.

A variety of egg dishes using Nasu Goyoran eggs and other delicious items made with select ingredients are a part of the Japanese and Western breakfast buffet.

The Shika no Yu open-air bath, features the cloudy water that hot springs in Nasu are famous for, can also be enjoyed at the hotel.

Priced from ¥13,500 (tax and service charge included) per person, the plan is recommended for guests looking to make the most out of their stay in Nasukogen, an area where abundant nature and amusement attractions come together.

Nasukogen Hotel View Palace is an hour by bus (free hotel shuttle available) from Nasu Shiobara Station. For more information, call 0287-76-1111, or visit www.viewhotels.co.jp/nasu