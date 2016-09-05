Let’s discuss ANA’s dog-friendly flights

This week’s featured article

All Nippon Airways Co. is considering launching tours that allow pet dogs to travel in the cabin with their owners.

ANA was inspired by the success of a trial charter it conducted in late May. The package tour saw 87 passengers fly with their 44 dogs from Narita airport to Kushiro, Hokkaido, for a two-night stay. The basic package cost about ¥220,000 for two adults and a dog. Demand was so great that the flight sold out in just two days.

During the flight, the dogs were kept in cages fastened to window seats. A veterinarian accompanied the tour.

Airline rules for domestic passengers traveling with pets require that the animals be stowed in the cargo hold during the flight. However, pet owners have expressed concern that temperatures in the cargo area may affect their animals.

Some airlines acknowledge the stress this can cause. In summer, ANA suspends carrying short-nosed dogs such as bulldogs and chins, as they are particularly susceptible to heat stroke or respiratory difficulties.

Katsuhiko Shoji, professor of international tourism at Toyo University and head of a nationwide association that promoted tours with pets, welcomed ANA’s latest move. He said many customers want to make long-distance trips with their pets.

ANA used to allow pets in the cabin on international flights but discontinued the service in 2005 after complaints from passengers who expressed discomfort around animals or suffered from allergies. The carrier discovered another potential problem: passengers not wanting to board an aircraft that has carried pets in the past, as some described their feelings about the plane used in May. An ANA official said if the airline launches pet flights on a regular basis, it will do more to inform customers about how cabins are cleaned.

The tourism industry has high hopes for growth in tours with pets.

“If long-distance travel becomes easier for them, Japan’s tourism industry will be revitalized,” Shoji said.

First published in The Japan Times on Aug. 24.

Warm up

One-minute chat about pets.

Game

Collect words related to animals, e.g., zoo, safari, pet food.

New words

1) veterinarian: a person qualified to treat diseased or injured animals; e.g., “I took my cat to the veterinarian.”

2) stow: to pack or store away; e.g., “Stow your bag under the seat.”

3) susceptible: likely to be influenced or harmed by something; e.g. “She’s one of those people who is susceptible to colds.”

4) respiratory: related to breathing; e.g. “He suffers from respiratory problems and has trouble breathing.”

5) revitalize: to give new life or energy to; e.g. “We want to revitalize this shopping area.”

Guess the headline

ANA may allow d_ _ _ on f_ _ _ _ _ _ after trial proves a sell-out success

Questions

1) What change is ANA considering, according to the article?

2) What is the current situation?

3) Would this be the first time that ANA has allowed pets in cabins?

Let’s discuss the article

1) Do you have pets?

2) What do you think about this proposal?

3) Should other changes be made in everyday life to accommodate pets and their owners?

Reference

ペットを飼う人の数は日本国内で増えていると言われており、人間の子供と 同じようにペットの犬にお洒落をさせたりカフェを楽しむ姿もよく見かけるようになりました。そのようなペットオーナーの人々にとってペットは間違いなく家族の一員であり、飛行機の中でカーゴとして扱われることは辛いものでしょう。

同時に、機内と言う限られた空間で動物が人と同じエリアにいることに反対を覚える人がいることも容易に想像できます。

ペットと人間がより良い形でともに暮らしていくためにはどのような工夫が必要とされるのでしょうか。 朝の会に参加し皆で話し合ってみましょう。