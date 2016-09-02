Classic New York brownies lurk underneath Shinjuku

Another week, another New York eatery opens up a Tokyo location. The newest comer is Baked — a bakery that specializes in brownies and cakes — which opened in the basement of Shinjuku’s Isetan department store.

The go-to Deep Dark Brownie (¥540) isn’t a new twist on the chocolate cookie, but sticks instead to a traditional taste that will hit the sweet spot of anyone hankering for a hit of nostalgia. Baked’s brownie strikes a balance between fudge chocolate and rich cake — and proves that the classics can’t be beat.