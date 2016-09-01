Fine French fare high above the city; N.Y. chef brings talents to Tokyo; reopening sees accommodation plan

Fine French fare high above the city

Tribeks restaurant, located on the 20th floor of the Hotel Century Southern Tower in Shinjuku, is offering a ¥4,000 (tax included) French course lunch menu throughout the year.

The menu changes once every two months under supervision of head chef Shozo Okamoto. Using fresh ingredients, the menu for September features three types of appetizers; salad bar; braised red sea bream and lobster in a dry vermouth cream sauce; grilled Aussie beef fillet with foie gras; a dome-shaped pumpkin and blood orange mousse; and coffee or tea.

The restaurant, which is ideal for guests to enjoy French cuisine with family and friends in a smart and casual setting, boasts a panoramic view of Tokyo from its large windows 100 m above the ground.

The Hotel Century Southern Tower is two minutes from Shinjuku Station. For more information, call 03-5354-0111, or visit www.southerntower.co.jp

N.Y. chef brings talents to Tokyo

The Park Hyatt Tokyo’s New York Grill is pleased to offer a limited menu from Oct. 3 to Oct. 8, welcoming executive chef Bryce Shuman from New York’s critically acclaimed Betony restaurant and bar.

Shuman, named one of Food & Wine magazine’s best new chefs last year and awarded a Michelin star in both 2015 and 2016, will entertain guests with inventive American cuisine inspired by familiar flavor combinations of the food he loves. The dishes are presented in a modern and innovative way, using fresh, seasonal Japanese produce.

Thanks to his cultural anthropologist mother’s travels, Shuman has enjoyed an international upbringing and was exposed to a variety of exotic delicacies from a very young age. Pursuing a culinary career, he worked beside Daniel Humm, chef and co-owner of the famous Eleven Madison Park, for six years.

In 2013, he opened Betony with fellow former Eleven Madison Park colleague Eamon Rockey, who is now general manager of the restaurant.

The magical culinary experience is limited to dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., and is priced at ¥20,000 (tax and service charge excluded) for a course menu. Promotional dishes are also available a la carte.

The Park Hyatt Tokyo is 12 minutes from Shinjuku Station and eight minutes from Tochomae Station (Toei Oedo Line). For more information and reservations, call 03-5323-3458, or visit www.tokyo.park.hyatt.com

Reopening sees accommodation plan

To welcome back guests after seven months of renovations, the Rihga Royal Hotel Kyoto is offering an accommodation plan from its Sept. 8 reopening through Oct. 31 (excluding Sept. 17, 18, Oct. 8, 9 and 22).

The plan includes a night’s stay in a standard twin or double room for two people on the premium floor “Chikurin no Kazaoto” (The sound of the wind in a bamboo grove) on the ninth floor and a Japanese and Western buffet breakfast at the Kaza all-day dining restaurant. Kaza will reopen with 210 seats and an open kitchen.

Guest rooms feature a calm setting with a taste of wa (harmony), using bamboo motifs, lattice and Japanese lighting.

The plan is priced at ¥23,000 on weekdays and holidays and ¥28,000 on days before holidays (all prices include tax and service charge).

Guests will also receive the hotel’s original Imabari brand towel to commemorate the reopening and are offered a late checkout at 2 p.m. Pajamas and slippers for children are provided for free.

The Rihga Royal Hotel Kyoto is seven minutes from JR Kyoto Station and a free shuttle bus is also available from the station. For more information and reservations, call 075-341-1121, or visit www.rihga.co.jp/kyoto