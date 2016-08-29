Emperor signals his wish to abdicate

Sample newspaper article

天皇陛下は前例のない国民向けのビデオメッセージで、年齢が公務の遂行に支障を来たしていることへの懸念を表明した。8月8日に放送 された録画映像は、近い将来退位をしたいという陛下の希望を伝えるものとして広く受け止められた。82歳の天皇陛下は、天皇が崩御前に皇位を退くことを認めていない皇位継承制度を改正するような具体的な案について話すことは慎重に避けた。しかしながら陛下は、既に２回の手術を受けており、「次第に進む身体の衰えを考慮する時、全身全霊をもって象徴の務めを果たしていくことが難しくなるのではないかと 案じている」と述べた。 (Aug. 9)

Words and phrases

天皇陛下 (Tennō heika) His Majesty The Emperor; 前例のない (zenrei-) unprecedented; 国民向けの (kokuminmu-) to the nation; 年齢 (nenrei) age; 公務 (kōmu) public duties; 遂行 (suikō) performance; 支障を来たして (shishō-ki-) affecting; 懸念 (kenen) concern; 表明した (hyōmei-) expressed; 放送された (hōsō-) aired; 録画映像 (rokuga eizō) prerecorded video; 近い将来 (chika-shōrai) near future; 退位する (tai’i-) abdicate; 希望 (kibō) wish; 伝える (tsuta-) conveying; 広く受け止められた (hiro-u-to-) widely interpreted; 崩御前 (hōgyomae) before he dies; 皇位を退く (kōi-shirizo-) step down; 認めていない (mito-) does not allow; 皇位継承制度 (kōi keishō seido) Imperial succession system; 改正する (kaisei-) revise; 具体的な案 (gutaiteki-an) specific ideas; 慎重に (shinchō-) carefully; 避けた (sa-) avoided; 手術を受け (shujutsu-u-) had operations; 次第に進む身体の衰え (shidai-susu-karada-otoro-) fitness level is gradually declining; 考慮する (kōryo-) consider; 全身全霊をもって (zenshin zenrei-) with my whole being; 象徴の務め (shōchō-tsuto-) duties as the symbol of the state; 難しく (muzuka-) difficult; 案じている (an-) worried; 述べた (no-) said

Sample radio or television report

Tennō heika-wa zenrei-no-nai kokumin-muke-no bideo messēji-de, nenrei-ga kōmu-no suikō-ni shishō-o kitashiteiru-koto-e-no kenen-o hyōmei-shimashita. 8-gatsu yōka-ni hōsō-sareta rokuga eizō-wa, chikai shōrai tai’i-o-shitai-to-iu heika-no kibō-o tsutaeru-mono-to-shite hiroku uketomeraremashita. Hachijū -nisai-no Tennō heika-wa, Tennō-ga hōgyo-mae-ni kōi-o shirizoku-koto-o mitometeinai kōi keishō seido-o kaisei-suru yō-na gutaiteki-na an-ni-tsuite hanasu-koto-wa shinchō-ni sakemashita. Shikashi-nagara heika-wa, sude-ni nikai-no shujutsu-o ukete-ori, “Shidai-ni susumu karada-no otoroe-o kōryo-suru-to, zenshin zenrei-o-motte shōchō-no tsutome-o hatashiteiku-koto-ga muzukashiku-naru-no-de-wa-nai-ka-to anjiteiru”-to nobemashita.

Translation

In an unprecedented prerecorded video message to the nation, His Majesty Emperor Akihito expressed concern about how his advanced age is affecting the performance of his public duties. The prerecorded video, aired on Aug. 8, was widely interpreted as conveying his wish to abdicate in the near future. The 82-year-old Emperor carefully avoided discussing any specific ideas to revise the Imperial succession system, which does not allow an emperor to step down before he dies. But he has already had two operations and said, “When I consider that my fitness level is gradually declining, I am worried that it may become difficult for me to carry out my duties as the symbol of the state with my whole being as I have done until now.”

Conversation between acquaintances

A: Tennō heika-no kokumin-muke-no bideo messēji mimashita-ka?

(Have you seen the Emperor’s video message to the nation?)

B: Heika-wa seizen tai’i-o kibō-sarete-iru yō-desu-ne.

(Apparently he wants to step down before he dies.)

Conversation between husband and wife

H: Kōshitsu Tenpan-wa tennō-no seizen tai’i-o mitomete-inai-n-da-ne.

(The Imperial Household Law doesn’t allow an emperor to step down before he dies, does it?)

W: Seido kaisei-ni-mukete giron-o subeki-yo.

(I think we should discuss revising the system.)

(No. 1321)