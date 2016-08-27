Games you’ve been waiting a long time for

An endless exploration

The biggest game to land this fall is “No Man’s Sky.” And we mean literally the biggest. This sci-fi survival adventure title features an estimated 18 quintillion planets! The massive game is procedurally generated, meaning that data algorithms randomly create the universe, its planets, the alien inhabitants and ecosystems. The result is a huge number of unique gameplaying experiences.

In “No Man’s Sky,” players explore the universe, collect resources and fend off inhospitable inhabitants. There are also interstellar dogfights (again, the alien spacecraft are also procedurally generated) as players go from planet to planet. The universe is hostile, so players must be careful if they want to survive. The fact that it’s impossible to visit every single corner of “No Man’s Sky” illustrates how limitless the potential is for the future of video games.

“No Man’s Sky” is priced at ¥5,900 for PlayStaion 4, with a PC version available on the entertainment platform Steam.

Get ready for a new “Persona”

If you like Japanese role-playing games, you’re going to love this fall. One of this year’s most eagerly awaited JRP sequels “Persona 5” is coming out.

Set in present-day Tokyo, “Persona 5” once again mixes school drama, alternative reality and psychology. Characters assume “personas,” embodiments of their psyche that they use in combat as they set out to right society’s wrongs. As in other “Persona” games, the main character is simply the protagonist, who utilizes persona powers while leading a group of vigilantes known as the Phantom Thieves of Hearts. The team finds its way through an alternative universe known as the Palace, where they set out to steal evil from the hearts of grown-ups.

Fans have been patiently waiting for “Persona 5” for a long time. It was originally slated for a 2014 winter release on the PS3; however, the game was later delayed to 2015 and announced for the PS4. It was then delayed again to this summer, and then pushed back even further to this fall. This time, though, there is a concrete release date of Sept. 15.

The game’s developer Atlus always brings a sense of style, gravitas and entertaining gameplay to the “Persona” titles. Combine that with the beautiful animated cutscenes from Production I.G, and this game looks to be worth the wait. “Persona 5” is priced at ¥8,800.

persona5.jp

Robots and more in ‘Recore’

‘Recore’ is a tale of East meets West: One of Japan’s most famous game creators, Keiji Inafune of “Mega Man” and “Dead Rising” fame, has teamed up with Texas-based Armature Studio, headed by former “Metroid Prime 3: Corruption” developers, for this exclusive Xbox One and PC title. Joseph Staten, who previously worked on the “Halo” series and wrote “Destiny,” has penned the story for “Recore,” which is set in a apocalyptic wasteland controlled by malevolent robots. The game’s heroine Joule and her robo-dog companion Mack set out to save the human race, enlisting the help of other robots along the way.

“Recore” was originally slated for this spring, but has been moved to fall. As an Xbox One console exclusive, its appeal in Japan, where the Xbox has traditionally struggled, may be limited. However, the game’s characters, both human and robot, and its action-paced gameplay should find some appeal — perhaps even enough to encourage gamers to pony up for an Xbox One.

Priced at ¥5,900, “ReCore” will be released on Sept. 15 for the Xbox One. The PC version will be available on the entertainment platform Steam.

