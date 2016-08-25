New hotel offers relaxed stay in Ginza; ‘British Fair’ honors queen’s birthday; seeing summer off in style

New hotel offers relaxed stay in Ginza

An opening accommodation plan is on offer until Sept. 30 at The Keikyu EX Inn that began operation Thursday in Higashi-Ginza.

The hotel is located conveniently for both business and leisure as it is only about 30 minutes by train from Tokyo Disney Resorts and Tokyo Big Sight and even closer to Roppongi Hills, Tokyo Sky Tree and Tokyo Dome. The Kabukiza theater and Tsukiji Honganji are within walking distance.

The comfortable mattresses and pillows in the rooms are a joint production with Simmons Co., Ltd. The rooms are chicly decorated and smartly equipped, promising visitors a relaxing and calming stay.

Guests who book the plan can choose from either an amenity set for men (DHC’s shampoo, treatment, facial cleanser, bath salts, and Schick razor); a Laura Ashley set for women (body soap, shampoo, conditioner and body lotion); and Kose’s “Sekkisei” skin care set for women (facial soap, toner and milky lotion).

The price per room is from ¥18,000 for one person, and from ¥20,000 for two people (service charge included, tax excluded).

The Keikyu EX Inn Higashi-Ginza is three minutes from Higashi-Ginza Station (Hibiya and Toei Asakusa lines). For more information and reservations, call 03-5565-3910, or access www.higashiginza.keikyu-exinn.co.jp

‘British Fair’ honors queen’s birthday

A British Fair will be held from Sep. 1 to 30 at four locations (bars, lounges and the hotel shop) throughout the Imperial Hotel Tokyo in honor of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II’s 90th birthday.

The Imperial Hotel prepared dishes for the Queen when the Queen and Prince Philip visited Japan in 1975. During her visit, she ate gratin of prawn and sole, a plate that was later named for her. The “Queen Elizabeth II” (¥4,800) is available at the La Brasserie restaurant, and guests who order the dish will receive a glass of champagne or wine during the fair.

The “Afternoon Tea With Butler” is one of the events prepared for the celebration. The plan is limited to three pairs or 10 people (reservations required) and guests can enjoy a traditional British afternoon tea served by resident butlers. It is priced from ¥8,000 (tax and service charge included) and is available in the Imperial Lounge Aqua from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. every Tuesday, from Sept. 6 to 27.

In the Rendez-Vous Lounge and Bar on the first floor, a powerful and entertaining “Imperial Jazz Big Band Night” offers 40-minute music sessions at 6:00 p.m., 7:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. every third Tuesday until March, 2017. The theme of the live performance changes every month and includes movie score tributes and sets from such acts as the Beatles.

Last, but not least, the Gargantua delicatessen has prepared British offerings that are available through Oct. 31, including beef sirloin stewed with black beer, cordial jelly, maids of honor tarts, which are a British traditional confectionery dating to the 16th century, and more.

The Imperial Hotel Tokyo is three minutes from Hibiya and Uchisaiwaicho stations, or five minutes from Ginza and Yurakucho stations. For more information, call 03-3504-1111, or visit www.imperialhotel.co.jp/e/tokyo/index.html

Seeing summer off in style

A summer plan for families, where guests can enjoy the sea, pool and fireworks, is offered at Gyoukeikan in Choshi, Chiba Prefecture until Sep. 30.

The plan offers a great opportunity to make good memories at the end of summer with a swim in an outdoor pool (available until Aug. 31), a set of fireworks provided to each room and a relaxing bath in a hot spring. Guests are sure to enjoy stunning views, as all rooms face the sea.

The plan includes two meals: A kaiseki ryori (traditional multicourse cuisine) dinner served in the room, featuring an abundance of seafood, and a Japanese-style breakfast. The plan is priced from ¥12,420 for adults, ¥6,480 for elementary school children and ¥4,320 (with meals and futon) for children under 6 years old (all prices include tax and service charge).

Gyoukeikan is seven minutes from Inubo Station on Choshi Dentetsu. A free shuttle bus is available from the station to the hotel. For more information or reservations, call 0479-22-3600, or visit www.gyoukeikan.com