Beyond the long and short of ‘nagai’ and ‘mijikai’

Chotto tanki-na-no-ga tansho-desu. (His weak point is that he’s a bit short-tempered.)

Situation 1: Ms. Gray gives her junior, Ms. Aoyama, advice.

青山 : ちょっと短気なのが彼の短所なんです。すぐに怒って、テーブルの上の食器を落とします。

グレイ： 「ちょっと」どころじゃないでしょ。それ、完全に ＤＶよ。

Aoyama: Chotto tanki-na-no-ga kare-no tansho-na-n-desu. Sugu-ni okotte, tēburu-no ue-no shokki-o otoshimasu.

Gray: “Chotto”-dokoro-ja nai-desho. Sore, kanzen-ni DV-yo.

Aoyama: His weak point is that he’s a bit short-tempered. He gets angry easily and throws crockery off the table.

Gray: That doesn’t sound like “a bit.” That’s definitely domestic violence.

Today we will introduce the meaning and usages of the two i-adjectives 長(なが)い (long) and 短(みじか)い (short) and their related expressions. 短気(たんき)な, which Ms. Aoyama uses in Situation 1, is a na-adjective that means “short-tempered.” As a phrase, it is expressed as 気(き)が短い. The antonym of 気が短い is 気が長い, and since they are i-adjective phrases, they can modify nouns, as here: 気の短い人はきらいだ (I don’t like short-tempered people). The equivalent na-adjective 長気な does not exist. Instead, the adverb 気長(きなが)に can be used to communicate someone’s patient attitude, as in: 生徒(せいと)の成長(せいちょう)を気長に 待(ま)ってる教師(きょうし) (a teacher who can patiently wait for their students’ growth). A synonym for the noun 短所 (たんしょ, fault/bad point) is 欠点(けってん).

Situation 2: Continued from Situation 1.

グレイ： そんな人とは、別れたほうがいいんじゃない？

青山： でも、長所もいっぱいあるんですよ。ふだんは、とてもやさしくて、思いやりのある人なんです。

Gray: Sonna hito-to wa, wakareta hō-ga ii-n-ja nai?

Aoyama: Demo, chōsho-mo ippai aru-n-desu-yo. Fudan-wa, totemo yasashikute, omoiyari-no aru hito-na-n-desu.

Gray: Shouldn’t you break up with a guy like that?

Aoyama: But he has lots of good points, too. He’s usually a gentle, considerate guy.

長所 (ちょうしょ, literally, “long point”), the antonym of 短所, which Ms. Aoyama uses in Situation 2, means someone’s good point. 長 is attached to various nouns and makes combined nouns as in the following examples: 長旅 (ながたび, a long journey), 長居 (ながい, a long stay), 長年 (ながねん, for a lot of years), etc. These do not have antonyms.

Bonus Dialogue: After work, two young male colleagues are chatting at a bar.

三田： もう四か月(よんかげつ)経(た)つのに、今年(ことし)の 新入(しんにゅう)社員(しゃいん)は、あいかわらず学生(がくせい)気分(きぶん)で、困(こま)っちゃうよ。先輩 (せんぱい)の都合(つごう)も聞(き)かずに、夏休(なつやす)みも、さっさと先(さき)に取(と)っちゃうし…。ちょっと個人(こじん)主義(しゅぎ)すぎるのが、彼(かれ)らの短所(たんしょ)だよな。

セレ： うん。だけど、注意(ちゅうい)してやれば、意外(いがい)とすなおに、すぐ直(なお)すよね。すなおなのは、長所(ちょうしょ)だと思(おも)うよ。

三田： まあ、そうだな…。あれっ、こんな会話(かいわ)、去年(きょねん)もセレくんとここでしていたような気(き)が する。

セレ： うん。去年だけじゃなくて、一昨年(おととし)も…。

三田： その前(まえ)の年(とし)は、ぼくたちが新入社員で…。

セレ： 先輩たちが、きっとこういう会話をしていたんだろうな。

三田： そうか、ぼくたちも、ずいぶん先輩たちに迷惑(めいわく)をかけていたというわけだ。

セレ： まあ、長い目で見て、後輩を温(あたた)かく見守(みまも) っていこうね。

Mita: It’s been four months, but the new recruits still act like students and that’s a problem. They prioritize their own summer vacations without asking about their senior colleagues’ plans. Their problem is that they’re a little bit too individualistic.

Sere: Yeah, but if we warn them, they’ll earnestly take it on board and soon change. That earnestness is their good point, I think.

Mita: Well, maybe you’re right. Hey, I feel like we had a similar conversation here last year, too.

Sere: Yeah. Not only last year, but also the year before that.

Mita: Three years ago, we were new recruits.

Sere: And our senior colleagues must have had this kind of conversation.

Mita: Actually, we must have given them a lot of trouble back then.

Sere: Well, we should think long term and watch over the new guys in a warm (nurturing) way.