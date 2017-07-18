July 15-Sept. 18

Nick-named the “Leonardo da Vinci of the 21st Century,” Dutch contemporary artist Theo Jansen creates works inspired by biological evolution. Since the 1990s, he has been building “Strandbeests,” giant wind-powered kinetic sculptures made of intricate frameworks of recycled plastic.

Although his “Strandbeests” were originally designed to raise awareness of rising sea levels in the Netherlands, Jansen also wanted to express the importance of coexisting with nature and highlight the potential of natural energy sources.

This exhibition showcases Jansen’s newer series of “Strandbeests,” as well as works from his earlier periods, such as sketches of his original ideas and models of their mechanics.

Mie Prefectural Art Museum; 11 Otani-cho, Tsu, Mie. Tsu Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥1,000. Closed Mon. 059-227-2100; www.bunka.pref.mie.lg.jp/art-museum