‘Utamaro’s Masterpieces Reunited: Fukagawa in the Snow and Cherry Blossoms at Yoshiwara — Together After 138 Years’

July 28-Oct. 29

Though the ukiyo-e artist Kitagawa Utamaro (1753-1806) was more famous for his bijin-ga (pictures of beautiful women), he also produced large-scale scroll paintings, including the triptych “Snow, Moon, Cherry Blossom.”

These three paintings, which are usually housed at different museums (“Fukagawa in the Snow” at the Okada Museum of Art, “Moon in Shinagawa” at the Freer Gallery of Art, Smithsonian Institution, and “Cherry Blossom at Yoshiwara” at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art), are being displayed together, with “Cherry Blossoms at Yoshiwara,” reuniting with “Fukagawa in the Snow” for the first time in 138 years.

Okada Museum of Art; 493-1 Kowakidani, Hakone-machi, Ashigarashimo-gun, Kanagawa. Kowakidani Stn. 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. ¥2,800. 0460-87-3931; www.okada-museum.com