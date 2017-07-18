‘Great Collectors: Masterpieces from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston’

July 20-Oct. 9

The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, was founded through donations from generous Boston citizens, private collectors and companies. Despite being self-funded, it is now one of the most esteemed museums in the U.S., holding a collection of more than 500,000 works — from Egyptian artifacts to European post-impressionist works and the largest collection of Japanese works held outside of Japan.

Focusing on some of the collectors who contributed to the museum, this selection of 80 works includes ancient Egyptian art, prints and paintings by Kitagawa Utamaro and Soga Shohaku, Chinese works, masterpieces by Claude Monet and Vincent Van Gogh, and contemporary photography.

Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum; 8-36 Ueno Koen, Taito-ku, Tokyo. Ueno Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (Fri. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,600. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.tobikan.jp/en