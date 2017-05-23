‘Technique and Expression in Traditional Japanese Art: Decorated Papers’
'Poems by A Hundred Poets' (detail) by Prince Toshihito (17th century) | NEZU MUSEUM

‘Technique and Expression in Traditional Japanese Art: Decorated Papers’

May 25-July 2

Traditional Japanese art can be abstruse, sometimes to the extent that some people fear being unable to fully understand it. Calligraphy, for example, is usually thought of as “unapproachable” to those who cannot read the texts.

The Nezu Museum is presenting calligraphy works from the Nara Period (710-794) to the Edo Period (1603-1868), with the aim of dispelling the myth that it can only be enjoyed textually. Instead of focusing on words, the show looks at the papers on which calligraphers inked their scripts, highlighting decorative techniques such as the use of color, gold, silver and mica dust, and the addition of drawings. (Yukari Tanaka)

Nezu Museum; 6-5-1 Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Omotesando Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥1,100. Closed Mon. 03-3400-2536; www.nezu-muse.or.jp/en

