‘Out of Real’

May 16-June 25

For this exhibition, the Hyogo Prefectural Museum of Art has selected of 124 works, including paintings, photography and sculpture, from its collection of 9,000 items.

The exhibits all come under the broad theme of “real,” which refers to not only realism and reality, but also substantiality and both mental and visual perception. Seventy-one artists are represented, ranging from those of the 18th century to others working today, while works are split into six sections: “Connect/Relate,” “Change/Narrate,” “Reverse/Appear,” “Void/Compose,” “Life/Work” and “Anticipate/Urge.”

Hyogo Prefectural Museum of Art; 1-1-1 Wakinohama Kaigandori, Chuo-ku, Kobe, Hyogo. Iwaya Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 8 p.m.). ¥500. Closed Mon. 078-262-0901; www.artm.pref.hyogo.jp