‘Rina Matsudaira: Insider-Out’

May 22-June 30

A graduate of nihonga (Japanese-style painting) from the Kyoto City University of Arts, Rina Matsudaira focuses on the notion of distance. She deconstructs artistic processes and techniques to explore distances between dream and reality, classical art and emotional expression, and the inconsistencies in art supplies.

The results are stylistically unusual and eccentric paintings that also portray the artist’s own inner conflicts, notably that of pursuing nihonga while also wanting to liberate herself from the genre’s traditional conventions.

Dai-ichi Life Gallery; DN Tower 21, 1-13-1 Yurakucho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. Yurakucho Stn. 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Free. Closed Sat., Sun. 03-3216-1211; bit.ly/2daiichigallery