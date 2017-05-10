X Japan superstar Yoshiki cancels shows to undergo urgent neck surgery in U.S.

X Japan’s Yoshiki, a musician known for drumming with such intensity to the point of collapse, on Tuesday canceled upcoming performances to undergo an emergency operation.

The force behind one Japan’s biggest music acts, Yoshiki will have an artificial cervical disc inserted into his spine on May 16 in Los Angeles, his management said.

“Yoshiki has been informed by a neurosurgeon in Japan that his neck has experienced severe damage that would force a professional rugby player to retire. It has been medically determined that he is approaching his limit, both physically and mentally,” a statement said.

With a fanatical following during the 1980s and 1990s, X Japan had a highly anticipated reunion concert tour slated for arenas in July. A decision will come later on whether the shows can be rescheduled or canceled, according to the statement. A global tour has not yet been announced.

The frail 51-year-old, whose full name is Yoshiki Hayashi, had suffered bone fractures since childhood but pushed himself into such an aggressive brand of heavy metal drumming that he would often end up writhing on the floor in pain by the close of shows.

Yoshiki, who is also a classical pianist, performed with the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra at New York’s Carnegie Hall in January. At that point he had already lost feeling in his left hand, his doctor Tommy Tomizawa said Tuesday.

He continued to perform despite this, including at an X Japan concert at Wembley Arena in London in March.

“Even in his condition at that state, Yoshiki stated that he wanted to see things through to the end,” Tomizawa said in a statement.

“However, due to the worsening of his symptoms, doctors determined that if the situation continued he would have gone beyond the point of surgery and recovery.”

Combining the power of arena metal with the glam-rock androgyny of David Bowie, X Japan won legions of devoted fans ranging from screaming teenage girls to former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi and legendary hard-rockers KISS.

In an interview last year, Yoshiki said he believed X Japan’s bid to win over a bigger audience in the West could have been possible had the band come of age during the internet era.