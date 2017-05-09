‘Dreaming Media: TV Drama Exhibition’

May 13-Aug. 6

Television dramas are a big part of life for many of us, as we often relate and empathize with their characters and stories. They can make us laugh, cry or even shout out in anger. It’s no wonder that they have proved a useful medium for social commentary as well as a reflection of family, love, work ideals and hopes for the future.

Through a review of Japanese dramas, this exhibition reflects on the future of television and fiction. On display are video clips, scripts, costumes, production notes and other items related to popular Japanese TV series, from innovative ones aired in the early days of television to those of today.

Waseda University Tsubouchi Memorial Theatre Museum; 1-6-1 Nishi-waseda, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo. Waseda Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Tue., Fri. till 7 p.m.). Free. Closed May 17, June 7, 21, July 5, 19. 03-5286-1829; www.waseda.jp/enpaku