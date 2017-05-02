April 29-Sept. 18

Since World War II, technology has advanced rapidly, while, more recently, the IT industry has boomed and continues to develop exponentially. Technology always plays an important role in expanding the possibilities of art, especially in multimedia and graphic design, both of which have become parts of our daily lives via computers, mobile phones, tablets and other devices.

In addition to highlighting artworks that transpired from the development of new technology — from TV and video to computer graphics — “Art is Science” seeks to underline the influence of such advances on new forms of expression in contemporary art.

Karuizawa New Art Museum; 1151-5 Karuizawa, Karuizawa-machi, Kitasaku-gun, Nagano. Karuizawa Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (July-Sept. till 6 p.m.). ¥1,200. Closed Tue. 0267-46-8691; www.knam.jp/en