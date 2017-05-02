‘Photographer Saul Leiter: A Retrospective’

April 29-June 25

During the 1940s and ’50s, Saul Leiter (1923-2013) played an important role in the development of what became known as the New York school of photography, and he is often cited as a pioneer of color photography. He later became better known as a fashion photographer, with his images being published in major magazines, including British Vogue and Elle.

There has been a recent resurgence in interest in Leiter’s work after the publishing house Steidl Verlag released the monograph “Early Color” in 2006, which led to a number of international exhibitions.

This retrospective traces Leiter’s career through more than 200 items, including both art and fashion photography, paintings, related documents, cameras and sketchbooks.

The Bunkamura Museum of Art; 2-24-1 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo. Shibuya Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 9 p.m.). ¥1,400. Closed May 9, June 6. 03-5777-8600; www.bunkamura.co.jp/english