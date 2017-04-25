‘Ryan Gander: These Wings Aren’t for Flying’

April 29-July 2

British multimedia artist Ryan Gander is known for his conceptual pieces created from everyday objects and materials. His works, which range from paintings to video installations, are inspired by intellectual observations, such as understanding the nature of art, exploring the act of seeing and analyzing everyday experiences. His choices of expression — which include fictional scenarios, adding humor and guiding viewers from the past to the future — may seem unusual, but on closer examination, they also reveal logical implications.

Sixty of Gander’s works, some renowned and others new, are on display in an exhibition designed to take visitors into an unknown world while also showing the potential of visual art.

The National Museum of Art, Osaka; 4-2-55 Nakanoshima, Kita-ku, Osaka. Watanabebashi Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 8 p.m.). ¥900. Closed Mon. 06-6447-4680; www.nmao.go.jp/en