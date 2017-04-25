‘The Sophisticated Women and Men of Edo as Seen in Their Kimonos and Accessories’

April 22-July 2

Before Western clothing became popular, kimono and their accessories, such as tobacco pouches and small bags, were a form of fashion for the aristocracy — a show of individuality, sophistication and wealth.

Kiyoshi Nakamura (1887-1946), the founder of Nakamura Shoten, a bag store in Tokyo, was an avid collector of kimonos and accessories, amassing hundreds of works from different periods of Japan’s history. Many of these pieces are being highlighted in this exhibition, which focuses on the quality and detail of garments from the Edo Period (1603-1868) to the beginning of Showa Era (1926-1989).

Tobacco & Salt Museum; 1-16-3 Yokokawa, Sumida-ku, Tokyo. Tokyo Skytree Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. ¥100. Closed Mon. 03-3622-8801; www.jti.co.jp/Culture/museum