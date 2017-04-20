Veteran heavy metal band Loudness cancels U.S. tour after barred by immigration

Loudness, a decades-old Japanese heavy metal band with a history of performing overseas, has been denied entry into the United States due apparently to recent changes in immigration policy under the administration of President Donald Trump.

“Due to the new strict policies the U.S. government has placed on foreigners entering the country, Loudness was denied entry into the United States,” the club Reggies, where the band planned to perform, said on its website.

The band was denied entry at a Chicago airport Tuesday and returned to Japan several hours later, canceling a tour that would have taken them to seven locations in the U.S., according to Katana Music, the band’s manager.

“The U.S. tour has been canceled,” vocalist Minoru Niihara wrote on his blog.

The band, which debuted in the early 1980s, had never been denied entry in the past, and Niihara said he had never experienced a problem as an individual either.

On Twitter, guitarist Akira Takasaki said: “My suitcase has also returned home. But I’ll leave it alone so I can go back on tour anytime. I feel very sorry for fans and others involved who were excited about the show. We’ll do our best to resume the tour.”

Katana Music said the performers it handles are usually cleared to enter the U.S. if they have proper invitation letters but that immigration officials requested visas this time.