‘A Fantastic World of Illustrations: Enjoy a Blissful Harmony Between Letters and Pictures!’

April 15-May 28

Book illustration has a long history, believed to date as far back as ancient Egypt, when funerary texts called the “Book of The Dead” were filled with hieroglyphs and detailed drawings of the soul’s path from the body.

The power of both words and illustrations are highlighted in this exhibition that focuses on Edo Period (1603-1868) Japanese books, including religious, educational and historical texts as well as others from China’s Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1912) dynasties. To help give historical context, other documents and items will also be on display.

Seikado Bunko Art Museum; 2-23-1 Okamoto, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo. Futako-Tamagawa Stn. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. ¥1,000. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.seikado.or.jp/en