‘The Art of Eric Carle’

April 22-July 2

American illustrator, designer and writer Eric Carle attended the Stuttgart State Academy of Art and Design in Germany at the age of 16. While working as a freelance graphic designer in his 20s in 1950s New York, he was asked by author Bill Martin to create illustrations for children’s textbooks, a move that marked the start of Carle’s career as a picture-book writer and illustrator.

Most famous for the hugely popular book “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” Carle has produced colorful and vivid works of collaged hand-painted pieces that have been winning the hearts of children all over the world.

Around 160 works will be on display in this exhibition of original drawings and other ephemera related to Carle’s long career.

Setagaya Art Museum; 1-2 Kinuta-koen, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo. Yoga Stn. 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. ¥1,200. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.setagayaartmuseum.or.jp