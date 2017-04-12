Famed singer Peggy Hayama dies at 83

Singer Peggy Hayama, best known for performing the Japanese version of “Do-Re-Mi” from the Broadway musical “The Sound of Music,” died of pneumonia at a Tokyo hospital on Wednesday. She was 83.

After starting her career as a jazz singer at a U.S. military camp in Japan when she was a high school student, Hayama, whose real name was Shigeko Mori, made her professional debut in 1952.

Hayama garnered widespread popularity following her performance of “Nangoku Tosa wo Atonishite” (“Having Left Tosa”) on a television music show, making the song a hit. Another chart-topper included “Gakusei Jidai” (“School Days”). Hayama was also known for her appearances on children’s TV programs.

She received the Medal with Purple Ribbon in 1995 and the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette in 2004.

In 2007, she became the first female chair of the Japanese Singers Association, serving in the post until 2010.