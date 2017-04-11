‘Marie Laurencin: A Journey for Love’

April 14-June 18

Marie Laurencin (1883-1956) was one of very few women who, as an artist and poet, was a member of the influential Ecole de Paris group.

Recognized as an important figure of the Belle Epoque and influenced by the cubists, Laurencin often depicted women — their stories of passionate love and life — exploring femininity in art with delicate colors.

The exhibition presents 100 works, including oil paintings, drawings and documents that focus the development of Laurencin’s style shed light on her history and radical life.

Nagasaki Prefectural Art Museum; 2-1 Dejima-machi, Nagasaki-shi, Nagasaki. Nagasaki Stn. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. ¥1,200. 095-833-2110; www.nagasaki-museum.jp/english