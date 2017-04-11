‘The Elegant Other: Cross-cultural Encounters in Fashion and Art’

April 15-June 25

Western culture became a major influence on Japan after Yokohama Port opened up the country to the world in 1859, but Japan also had much to offer the West. While Meiji Era (1867-1912) Japanese became interested in Western lifestyle choices and fashion, Japonism — the study and influence of Japanese art — boomed in Europe, with collectors seeking out ukiyo-e prints, ceramics and Japan-inspired works.

This exhibition — a showcase of 100 dresses and accessories from the Kyoto Costume Institute and 100 items drawn from other museums and private collections — comprises paintings, photographs and handicrafts that highlight the different notions of “beauty” that developed through cultural exchange.

Yokohama Museum of Art; 3-4-1 Minatomirai, Nishi-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa. Minatomirai Stn. 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. ¥1,500. Closed Thu. 045-221-0300; yokohama.art.museum/eng