‘Collection of Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen: Bruegel’s “The Tower of Babel” and Great 16th Century Masters’

April 18-July 2

As one of most innovative of the Flemish Renaissance painters, Pieter Bruegel the Elder (1525-1569) is best known for being among the first to make peasants and rural landscapes the subject of large-scale artworks — a practice that became known as genre painting.

In addition to Bruegel’s famous “The Tower of Babel,” this collection features 90 other works of the same era, including two by Hieronymus Bosch. Through sculptures, prints and paintings on loan from the Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen, the exhibition traces the transitions of Dutch art during the 15th and 16th centuries.

Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum; 8-36 Ueno-Park, Taito-ku, Tokyo. Ueno Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (Fri. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,600. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.tobikan.jp/en