Roger Ross Williams documents one young man’s Disney-indebted triumphs in ‘Life, Animated’

When Owen Suskind was 3 years old, he suddenly “vanished,” according to his mother, Cornelia. The vivacious little boy she knew had retreated into a shell of silence from which he refused to emerge, and doctors diagnosed him with autism.

It was 1996 and little was known about the disorder at that time, such as how it could afflict one child while a sibling (in Owen’s case it was his older brother, Walter) remained completely unaffected. Owen’s parents were devastated; no matter how much they tried to express their love for him, they came to learn that their feelings — however sincere — were not going to reach him.

One day, the Suskinds caught a glimpse of the light at the end of the tunnel. Owen was extremely responsive to animated Disney movies, and eventually showed himself willing to communicate with his mom and dad within the context of “Peter Pan” and “The Little Mermaid.”

Academy Award-winning director Roger Ross Williams explores Owen’s Disney-indebted triumphs in the film “Life, Animated” (“Boku to Maho no Kotobatachi” in Japanese). Owen is now a 24-year-old college graduate with a girlfriend, who has just started living by himself. The film was released overseas last year and won Williams the directing award at the Sundance Film Festival. (It was also nominated for an Oscar.)

Perhaps more importantly, the film changed Owen’s life. After its release in the States, Owen became a hero and spokesperson for those with autism and their families, most of whom wanted to try the Disney method.

Williams marvels at the way Owen has turned his life around in the past year.

“When he’s with his family, or in his house, Owen is very quiet,” Williams tells The Japan Times on a visit to Tokyo. “But when he gets in front of an audience, he can turn himself on and become amazingly charismatic. He has an instinct for reaching out to people and making a connection. I guess he learned that from watching Disney films, from seeing how the characters interact with each other, the things they say that travel across the screen. When he comes out, he’s like a rock star.”

Having said that, Williams says he had never been much for animated movies and hadn’t sat through a single Disney film prior to making “Life, Animated.” I asked him if this might be because Disney’s animated films are such a major part of the white experience in the United States. His reply, after taking a second to think, was a bright “Yeah!”

Williams, 41, says that he never turned to Disney to keep him company while growing up in South Carolina.

“I grew up poor, black and working class,” he says. “My mother worked as a maid, cleaning the fraternity dorm of the local college. I never watched much TV at home — it just wasn’t part of our home culture.”

Williams later got an honorary doctorate degree at the same college where his mother had worked, and ended up recruiting one of the students there to become his assistant and “Disney expert” for this film.

“I just didn’t realize the unbelievable impact Disney films had on American society until my assistant coached me on the stories and brought me up to speed,” he says, “and I really didn’t learn to appreciate them until I got to know Owen really well.”

On the other hand, Williams has always been alert to the way art affects young minds, empowering them through their journeys. His first documentary (“Music By Prudence,” 2010) was a 30-minute short about a group of youths with physical disabilities in Zimbabwe, struggling to overcome hardship through their own music. The film won an Oscar for best documentary short, making Williams the first African-American director to win the prize.

With the win under his belt, a lot of people approached Williams with similar ideas for films, and among them was Owen’s father, Ron, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who had published a memoir about his son’s relationship with Disney titled “Life, Animated: A Story of Sidekicks, Heroes and Autism.” Ron was convinced that a documentary would help in promoting a better understanding of the disorder, and ultimately help Owen gain a better understanding of the world around him — beyond the family circle and his home.

“In 2014 I was having breakfast at my hotel in Boston and Ron came around and asked if we could talk about a project involving his son,” Williams recalls. “I listened, and by the time Ron finished, it was like, ‘OK, when do we start?'”

Within a few weeks of their meeting, Williams went to the Suskind household to meet Owen.

“I hadn’t known anyone with autism before, so I went in with a blank slate — no expectations — and that was wonderful because I saw right away that Owen really had something to share with the world,” he says. “What struck me the most was the way Owen interacted with his family and his girlfriend, Emily. He had so much love to give. He knew the words to say. Right there I shot an interview between him and Ron, they had such a rapport together. I knew then that Owen’s relationship with his father was the heart of the documentary.”

Currently, the animated films of Disney are being used as research material by neurologist John Gabrieli at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“Now there’s data to prove that showing Disney clips to people with autism can actually spark empathy inside the brain,” Williams says. “That’s certainly true with Owen. They used to think autism was all about a lack of empathy. Now a lot of doctors are saying that it’s just the opposite — autistic people have so much empathy it causes a log jam in their communication channels. For Owen, Disney animation provides a way to sort all that out and make sense of the world.”

Williams doesn’t claim that Disney is a magic wand — one wave and it all goes away.

“It doesn’t work like that. But there’s always a reason to feel hopeful in a Disney film, right? I guess that’s what people keep going back for. I know Owen does.”

“Life, Animated” hits cinemas on April 8. For more information, visit www.transformer.co.jp/m/bokutomahou (Japanese) or www.lifeanimateddoc.com (English).