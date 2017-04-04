‘Kyoto National Museum 120th Anniversary Commemorative Special Exhibition: Kaiho Yusho’

April 11-May 21

Kaiho Yusho (1533-1615), the son of a notable senior statesman,started studying Kano school painting shortly after his father’s death in 1545. Since the first half of his life remains much of a mystery, he is considered a late bloomer, with the works he produced during his 60s being outstanding examples of his individual style.

This exhibition celebrates the Kyoto National Museum’s 120th anniversary with a showcase of 70 of Kaiho’s works, including new discoveries, historical documents and a room dedicated to his paintings of dragons.

Kyoto National Museum; 527 Chaya-cho, Higashiyama-ku, Kyoto. Shichijo Stn. 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,500. Closed Mon. 075-525-2473; www.kyohaku.go.jp/eng