Bob Dylan finally takes receipt of Nobel in literature

American musician Bob Dylan has finally received his Nobel Prize in literature, nearly four months after the award presentation ceremony.

The 75-year-old singer-songwriter received his medal during a small gathering Saturday afternoon at a hotel next to the conference center where he was performing a concert later that night, The Associated Press said, citing a member of the Swedish Academy, which awards the prize.

“It went very well indeed,” the member told AP, describing Dylan as “a very nice, kind man.”

Dylan, who declined to attend the ceremony in December, citing prior commitments, made no reference to the award during the concert, according to AP.

Dylan has reportedly said he will not deliver his Nobel lecture, a traditional condition of receiving the 8 million kroner (around $900,000) prize money. He is expected to deliver a recorded version of the lecture later.

If he does not deliver a lecture by June, he will have to forfeit the prize money, the BBC said.