‘Shizubi Project 6: Kokufu Osamu, Hayashi Yuki, Miyanaga Akira’

March 28 -June 18

As part of the Shizubi Project, the Shizuoka City Museum of Art’s contemporary art initiative, the museum’s entrance hall is showcasing works by three Japanese artists: Osamu Kokufu, Yuki Hayashi and Akira Miyanaga, each presenting their interpretations of the theme of kanata-e (far and beyond). Works include Kokufu’s unusual bicycle with a sail, Hayashi’s animated landscapes and Miyanaga’s hypnotic videos.

These innovative art pieces introduce viewers to the potential of the media and digital world, exploring and going beyond what may be perceived as limits in the world we live in.

Shizuoka City Museum of Art; Aoi Tower 3F, 17-1 Koyamachi, Aoi-ku, Shizuoka. Shizuoka Stn. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. Closed Mon. 054-273-1515; www.shizubi.jp