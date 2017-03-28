March 25 -April 22

Asuka Nirasawa studied oil painting and woodcut printing at the Tokyo University of the Arts. After her graduation, she began traveling around the world, creating art strongly influenced by her experiences and the cultures of places that she visited.

This exhibition focuses on Nirasawa’s latest paintings inspired by her six-month stay in South Africa in 2016. Though vividly colored expressions of the vitality of life, the works also encourage visitors to reflect on the notion of death.

Gallery Nomart; 3-5-22 Nagata, Joto-ku, Osaka. Fukaebashi Stn. 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Free. Closed Sun. 06-6964-2323; www.nomart.co.jp/gallery