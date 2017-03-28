‘Sesson Exhibition’

March 28 -May 21

Sesson Shukei (1489-1590), a Sengoku Period (1482-1573) Zen monk and painter, created highly influential suibokuga (water-ink paintings) throughout his career, though little is actually known about his personal life.

Recognized for their eccentric style, his works have inspired not only numerous Kano School painters, such as Kano Hogai and Hashimoto Gaho, but also intellectuals, including Matsunaga Yasuzaemon (1875-1971), a Japanese businessman who became known as the “demon of electricity,” and the Austrian-American management-theory pioneer Peter F. Drucker (1909-2005).

In addition to 100 of Sesson’s subtle but powerful pieces, this exhibition will show the works of other painters who the artist influenced.

The University Art Museum, Tokyo University of the Arts; 12-8 Ueno-koen, Taito-ku, Tokyo.