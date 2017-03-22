Japan’s ‘oldest porn queen’ calls it quits at 80

After a decade of undressing for X-rated movies, the country’s oldest porn actor announced she will call it quits — at the ripe old age of 80.

Maori Tezuka, a former opera singer who made her debut the flourishing “silver porn” industry at 71, attributed her decision partly to the lack of red-blooded lotharios that could keep up with her.

“Once the lights go on, you just do your best,” she told local media.

“I have no regrets, but shooting became difficult when the actor wasn’t my type,” added Tezuka, who in true show business fashion left the door open for a possible return.

“It was never about the money for me. I’ve already been asked about returning in two or three years,” she said. “I said I’d think about it.”

Geriatric porn is not for the faint-hearted but is big business in a country where close to 34 million people, a quarter of the population, are over 65.

Japan’s porn industry rakes in about $20 billion a year, with movies featuring rambunctious seniors accounting for about a quarter of that market, industry insiders say.

In recent years sales have soared as more people well into their 70s and 80s remain sexually active.

The genre took off thanks largely to Shigeo Tokuda, an 82-year-old actor who has appeared in hundreds of blue movies with titles such as “Forbidden Elderly Care” and “Manic Training of Lolitas.”