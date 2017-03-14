‘Picasso and Chagall: Imaginary Dialogues’

March 18-Sept. 24

Pablo Picasso and Marc Chagall both moved to France during the early 20th century when avant-garde art was flourishing in Paris. Though the two artists produced works of distinctively different styles, they shared similar concepts in their depiction of deformed objects and their focus on the significance of color.

Both influenced by the experiences of World War I and II and by struggles in their homelands, the painters were friendly rivals and despite some disagreements, they continued to respect each other throughout their lives.

Eighty works have been brought together for the exhibition that traces the careers of the two artists with an emphasis on their similarities and their messages of love and peace.

Pola Museum of Art; 1285 Kozukayama, Sengokuhara, Hakone-machi, Ashigarashimo-gun, Kanagawa. Gora Stn. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥1,800. 0460-84-2111; www.polamuseum.or.jp