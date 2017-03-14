‘Old Masters from the State Hermitage Museum’

March 18-June 18

Founded in 1796 from the personal collection of Catherine the Great of Russia (1729-1796), the State Hermitage Museum is renowned for its extensive collection of exhibits, and is often cited as one of the best museums in the world. It houses more than 3 million artworks and objects, ranging from ancient artifacts to modern art from many different countries.

Categorized according to their country or region, this exhibition features 85 oil paintings from the museum’s core collection of 17th- and 18th-century Baroque and Rococo works, including many by Old Masters, such as Rembrandt, Rubens, Titian, Cranach and Fragonard.

The quality and extent of the collection makes this a rare opportunity for visitors to view so many masterpieces at the same time.

Mori Arts Center Gallery; 52F Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Roppongi Stn. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (Tue. till 5 p.m.). ¥1,600. Closed May 15. 03-5777-8600; www.hermitage2017.jp/english.html