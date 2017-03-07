‘Air-Real’

March 11-May 14

We may not be able to see it or hold it, but air is everywhere. We feel its movement, its temperature; we breathe it from the day we are born. It’s a necessity for life, but one that we take for granted.

Three artists — Shinji Ohmaki, Akihito Okunaka and Jun Honma — explore the familiar yet ethereal aspects of air in an exhibition that presents ways the imperceptible can be captured or triggers the viewer’s imagination to give shape and form to what is so often thought of as invisible and intangible.

Atlia, Kawaguchi Art Gallery; 1-76 Namikimotomachi, Kawaguchi, Saitama. Kawaguchi Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Sat. till 8 p.m.). ¥300. Closed Mon. 048-253-0222; www.atlia.jp