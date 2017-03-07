’10th Anniversary of the National Art Center, Tokyo: The Year of Czech Culture 2017 — Alfons Mucha’

March 8-June 5

During what became known as the Second Industrial Revolution of the late 19th century to the early 20th century, the unique style of Czech artist Alfons Mucha (1860-1939) had a significant influence on the art nouveau movement, which sought to celebrate aesthetics in arts and crafts over mass production. Although Mucha did not identify himself with as an art nouveau artist, his works, which ranged from graphics for posters to elaborate jewelry design, paved the way for many designers, artists and painters of the 20th century.

The exhibition traces Mucha’s career through 100 works, including “The Slav Epic,” a series of paintings that illustrate the history of the Slav people and their civilization. This is the first time that all 20 canvases of the series will be displayed together outside of the Czech Republic.

The National Art Center, Tokyo; 7-22-2 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Nogizaka Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Fri. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,600. Closed Tue. 03-5405-8686; www.mucha2017.jp/english