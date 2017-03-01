Actress Maki Horikita retires from show business

Popular actress Maki Horikita has retired from show business, her office said Wednesday.

“I have become a mother and am now living a happy life with my loving family,” the 28-year-old said in a message on her website. “I will do my utmost to preserve this warm and irreplaceable happiness.”

Horikita, who appeared in the film “Always Sanchome no Yuhi,” (“Always Sunset on Third Street”), thanked fans “for a wonderful 14 years.”

Horikita gave birth to her first child in December, after marrying 40-year-old actor Koji Yamamoto in 2015.

“We hope you respect her decision to focus on her family and provide warm support,” her office said in a statement.