‘Marcel Breuer’s Furniture: Improvement for Good’

March 3 -May 7

Marcel Breuer (1902-1981), the architect of the UNESCO headquarters in Paris and the Met Breuer in New York, is also renowned for his modernist furniture design. His philosophy of functionality first and listening to the human “instinct,” led to furniture that was seen as a refreshing approach to a traditionally decorative or formal field.

The exhibition brings together 40 works, selected from collections in Japan and overseas, and explores the variety of Breuer’s designs, which often underscore what we now recognize as “modern design.” Visitors will also have an opportunity to sit on a “Club chair B3,” one of Breuer’s earlier works that reimagines a stuffed armchair in steel tubing and canvas.

The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo; 3-1 Kitanomaru-koen, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. Takebashi Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 8 p.m.). ¥430. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.momat.go.jp