‘The Israel Goldman Collection: This is Kyosai!’

Feb. 23 -April 16

When Kawanabe Kyosai (1831-89) was a child and training as an artist at the Surugadai branch of the Kano School of painting, his teacher nicknamed him “demon painter,” because of his impressive talent. Even before that, however, Kyosai had trained under the ukiyo-e artist Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Once established as an independent artist, Kyosai pursued various artistic styles and techniques throughout his life.

The art dealer Israel Goldman was particularly intrigued by Kyosai’s skills and sense of humor, and has been collecting the artist’s works for almost 35 years. Today, his Kyosai collection is considered as one of the best in the world. This exhibition showcases some of Kyosai’s best-known works as well as around 60 newly acquired works of the Israel Goldman Collection of London.

The Bunkamura Museum of Art; 2-24-1 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo. Shibuya Stn. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 9 p.m.). ¥1,400. 03-5777-8600; www.smart-museum-bunkamura.jp/kyosai/