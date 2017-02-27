Thousands take in London square screening of Oscar boycott director Farhadi’s flick

Thousands of film fans gathered in London’s Trafalgar Square Sunday for a screening of “The Salesman” by Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, who is boycotting the Oscars over U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies.

Just hours before the Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles, where the film is vying for the Best Foreign Language Film award, the London landmark was transformed into a giant open-air cinema.

“Despite our different religions, nationalities and cultures, we are all citizens of the world. I’m very proud to be a member of this global family. I’m sorry I’m not able to be here with you but I will be there in spirit,” Farhadi said in a video message played ahead of the film.

Farhadi refused to attend the Oscars in protest at Trump’s executive order banning visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Speaking to AFP in Trafalgar Square, London Mayor Sadiq Khan described the ban as “cruel” and “shameful.

“At a time when people are talking about travel bans, I want to welcome people,” he said.

“At a time when people are motivating communities to divide, I want to unite them.”

Farhadi announced last month that he would not attend the ceremony even if the U.S. government gave him special permission to travel despite coming from Iran, one of the countries on Trump’s controversial list.

The Iranian filmmaker stuck by his decision even after a U.S. court ruled against the travel ban.

An estimated 10,000 spectators attended the screening, which was also the British premiere of the film, according to the mayor’s office.

One of the crowd, Amir Alamdara, said the event helped boost the profile of Iranian cinema.

“It galvanizes people and it makes people more aware that Iranians have got something to offer to this world,” he told AFP.

Tanya Arafeh, a Palestinian, said she enjoyed the sense of unity in the central London square.

“I feel proud and empowered, I love the fact that everyone has come together to support each other and also just to have a nice day in London,” she told AFP.

British director Mike Leigh addressed the crowd, saying the screening should be both a protest and a celebration.

“Our protest is of course against President Trump’s cynical, divisive and destructive policies, especially this unforgivable travel ban,” he said.

The film was followed by a mini concert by The Orchestra of Syrian Musicians, who were joined by former Blur frontman Damon Albarn.

Around 50 film personalities, including Ridley Scott, Kiera Knightley, Terry Gilliam, Glenn Close and Julie Christie, signed a letter asking that the film be screened in front of the U.S. Embassy in London.

Farhadi’s “The Salesman” is up against four other nominees in the foreign language category at the Oscars, three of which are European.

The Iranian movie will be competing against the Danish film “Land of Mine,” “Toni Erdmann” from Germany and the Swedish “A Man Called Ove.” Australia completes the foreign language set with “Tanna.

On Friday, directors of the five nominees issued a statement condemning “the climate of fanaticism and nationalism” in the U.S.