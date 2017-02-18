Dutch creator of Miffy the rabbit dies at 89

Dutch artist and illustrator Dick Bruna, creator of the beloved children’s character Miffy the white rabbit, has died at age 89.

The author, who penned 124 picture books during a career that spanned six decades, died in his sleep late Thursday in his hometown of Utrecht, said his publisher, Mercis.

Over 85 million Miffy books have been sold around the world, translated into more than 50 languages.

Miffy is a merchandising juggernaut, featuring on stationery, toys and children’s trinkets sold across the world as part of a multimillion-euro business.

“He was very much loved around the world. I remember traveling with him to Australia, to New Zealand, to Asia, to Japan. Wherever he would go, people would queue up for signing sessions of his books,” said Mercis Director and longtime friend Marja Kerkhof.

Miffy is hugely popular in Japan and is sometimes assumed to be a Japanese character because Sanrio’s Hello Kitty is drawn in a similar style. Bruna had expressed his dislike for Hello Kitty, calling it a copy of Miffy.

His death was a “great loss for Dutch design,” said Marco Grob at the Utrecht Central Museum, which also runs a museum dedicated to Miffy that opened in February 2016. Bruna’s work “forms a bridge between 20th- and 21st-century design,” Grob added.

Miffy, a white bunny with two dots for eyes and a cross for her mouth, was inspired by a rabbit seen hopping around the garden during a family seaside holiday in 1955. She is known in the Netherlands as Nijntje, a contraction of the Dutch word for rabbit.

At first she was just a character in a bedtime story for Bruna’s oldest son, Sierk. But then the book illustrator drew her on paper, deciding she should be a girl, as drawing dresses was more fun than pants.

It is her endearing simplicity, along with her friends like Poppy the kind pig lady and Snuffy the dog, that has cemented the books’ universal appeal to preschoolers.

“When I’m sitting at my drawing table, it sometimes feels as if a child is standing there looking straight at me,” Bruna once said of his work. “Children have this great directness. It’s something I appreciate hugely.”

Bruna’s tales, told in small square books designed to fit little hands, help youngsters explore the world through Miffy’s adventures to places such as the zoo or the doctor’s office.

But grown-up art lovers have also praised Bruna’s mastery of minimalism. Amsterdam’s venerable Rijksmuseum put on a show featuring his work in 2015. Curator Caro Verbeek said the simplicity of Miffy was an illusion. Verbeek said she had other curators at the museum draw Miffy’s head. “They did not succeed,” she said. “It is incredibly difficult. But the fact that it seems so simple proves that he is a true genius.”

Bruna was born in Utrecht in August 1927 and had been expected to join the family publishing company, once the largest in the Netherlands.

But drawing and art were his first love, and during a study tour in Paris in the 1940s he was influenced by the works of French painters Henri Matisse and Fernand Leger.

“Matisse of course taught me simplicity, and the use of colors,” he said. “In my work I’ve also tried to reduce things as much as I could, leaving only the bare essentials.”

Returning to Utrecht, he started drawing book covers taking one element from a novel to feature on the cover — like a halo for the Dutch series of books “The Saint” or a pipe for the Belgian detective “Maigret.”

As Miffy’s popularity grew, he devoted himself to her world as well as illustrating and writing other children’s books.

Despite his worldwide popularity and the hordes of young fans who trekked to Utrecht to meet him, Bruna, much like his books, led a simple life. Rising before dawn most mornings, he would squeeze fresh orange juice and draw a picture for his wife, Irene.

Then he would cycle to his airy studio through the cobbled streets and over the canals. With his white handlebar moustache and twinkling eyes, he looked like everyone’s favorite grandpa.

Before he retired in 2011, already in his mid-80s, Bruna admitted that starting a new book was always nerve-racking. “When I’m drawing Miffy, just the face the two eyes and the little cross, it can take forever to make her look a tiny bit unhappy, or a tiny bit cheerful,” he said. “I spend ages working on these minute details.”

Each book was hand-drawn. Using a paintbrush dipped in black, Bruna carefully made tiny strokes to craft his character’s outlines.

Specially printed colored paper — blue, green, yellow and what is known as “Bruna red,” which has a little orange mixed in to make it warmer — were then slipped behind transparencies to make a kind of collage.

“I have a small talent, and I have to work very hard to do something with it,” he said.

Utrecht said flags on City Hall would fly at half-mast Friday and Saturday as a sign of respect for one of the city’s most famous sons.