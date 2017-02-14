‘Parody and Intertextuality: Visual Culture in Japan Around the 1970s’

Feb. 18-April 16

From the mid-1960s in Japan, parody began to be more widely used as a means of expression and entertainment, becoming particularly popular in magazines and print publications. By the ’70s, the term and concept of “parody” were familiar enough in society to spawn a number of popular television and print advertisements.

Approximately 300 works on display, ranging from manga books to TV clips, illustrate the different forms of parody that developed in Japan, with examples from the end of the nation’s modern era of art to the beginnings of its postmodern.

Drawing parallels to today’s digitalized society, the exhibition also looks at how we view “originals” and “copies.” (Yukari Tanaka)

Tokyo Station Gallery; 1-9-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. Tokyo Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Fri. till 8 p.m.) ¥900. Closed Mon. 03-3212-2485; www.ejrcf.or.jp/gallery