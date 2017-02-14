‘Edo and Beijing: Cities and Urban Life in the 18th Century’

Feb. 18-April 9

For Edo (now Tokyo) and Beijing, the 18th century was a period when the two areas, both now capitals, significantly developed to flourish as major cities.

Drawing on the long history of cultural exchange between Japan and China, this exhibition offers visitors an opportunity to compare and contrast the two cities in terms of lifestyle and culture.

In addition to Qing Dynasty paintings and ceramics that were admired during the Edo Period (1603-1868), the exhibits collectively present a deeper exploration of the two cities’ relationship with, not only historical documents, but also illustrative artworks, such as picture scrolls depicting the different cityscapes. (Yukari Tanaka)

Edo Tokyo Museum; 1-4-1 Yokoami, Sumida-ku, Tokyo. Ryogoku Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (Sat. till 7:30 p.m.) ¥1,400. Closed Mon. 03-3626-9974; www.edo-tokyo-museum.or.jp