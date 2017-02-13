Actress, 22, reportedly plans to quit show biz, become religious devotee

A young actress who became well-known after starring in an NHK drama series plans to effectively retire from show business so she can devote herself to a religious group called Happy Science, her agent said Sunday.

The talent agency said it has not been able to contact Fumika Shimizu since the 22-year-old actress did work for a TV program on Feb. 6.

“I was on edge every day … partly because my state of mind did not match my job,” the actress said in a statement released through the religious group. The agency said it did not force Shimizu to do anything against her will.

Shimizu has believed in Happy Science since she was small, said the religious group founded by Ryuho Okawa in 1986. The actress is not in good physical condition but she plans to work for the group after she recovers, the group said.

Shimizu became popular when she played the role of a classmate of the heroine in the NHK drama series “Mare” in 2015.