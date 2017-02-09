Katy Perry starts global disco ball scavenger hunt with new song

Pop superstar Katy Perry on Wednesday unleashed a worldwide scavenger hunt among her millions of online followers, electrifying her “Katycats” as she previewed a new song.

In teasingly cryptic social media postings, the singer showed a video of a disco ball being dragged by a chain from her stiletto — recognizable from her foot tattoo of a grinning peppermint.

Perry — the most popular person on Twitter with more than 95 million followers — then posted a map showing disco balls in more than two dozen cities around the world with details on how to find them.

The disco balls were planted all around the world, including one at Shibuya 109, the Tokyo department store that is Japan’s epicenter of teenybopper culture. Disco balls were also included outside the landmark Moulin Rouge cabaret in Paris and inside New York’s McCarren Park in the hipster haven of Williamsburg.

There is only one chained, glowing sphere in South America and none in Southeast Asia and Africa. The disco balls were also found in London and Stockholm.

Finders of the disco balls — whose postings are eagerly retweeted by Perry — can plug in headphones to hear her new song “Chained to the Rhythm,” which quickly became a top trending item on Twitter.

Perry offered a brief snippet online of the song, which has a retro dance beat that combines disco and reggae, and indicated it would come out on Friday. The new song follows the release of her anthem, “Rise” that was released last year for the Rio Olympics, but has otherwise been quiet on new music. Perry is believed to be preparing a new album after the phenomenal success of 2013’s “Prism,” which was accompanied by a global tour that lasted more than one year.

The superstar — who on social media profiles is newly blonde — is also scheduled to perform Sunday at the Grammy Awards, the music industry’s annual televised gala in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old, however, has been active on the political front and was one of the key celebrity backers of Hillary Clinton in her unsuccessful presidential race against Donald Trump.