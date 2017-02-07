Kremlin demands apology from Fox News over host’s calling Putin ‘killer’ in Trump interview

The Kremlin is indignant over the comments of a Fox News host who called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “killer” in an interview with President Donald Trump.

In the interview broadcast over the weekend, Bill O’Reilly called the Russian leader “a killer.” Trump replied that the U.S. has killers, too.

Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, refused to comment Monday on Trump’s reply, but lashed out at Fox News, calling O’Reilly’s remarks “unacceptable and offensive.”

“We would like to receive an apology from the president from this respected organization,” Peskov told reporters on Monday, referring to Fox News.

A British judge concluded last year that two Russians, acting at the behest of Moscow’s security services and probably with approval from Putin, poisoned ex-KGB agent Alexander Litvinenko at a London hotel in 2006.

Litvinenko died after drinking tea spiked with a fatal dose of radioactive polonium-210. The Kremlin angrily dismissed the inquiry as a “quasi-investigation.”

Putin’s critics in Russia and abroad also held him politically responsible for the 2006 killing of investigative journalist Anna Politkovskaya and the 2015 slaying of leading Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov. The critics said the atmosphere of intolerance to dissent under his watch contributed to the two killings.

In 2014, a court in Moscow convicted the gunman and three other Chechens involved in Politkovskaya’s killing along with a former Moscow policeman who was their accomplice. Investigators have failed to track down the mastermind.

Five suspects, all of them Chechens, went on trial in the fall for their alleged roles in Nemtsov’s murder. The suspected triggerman served as an officer in the security forces of the Moscow-backed Chechen regional leader, Ramzan Kadyrov.

Trump has praised Putin and signaled that U.S.-Russia relations could be in for a makeover under his leadership. Putin in his turn spoke warmly of Trump.

O’Reilly described Putin as “a killer” in the interview with Trump as he tried to press the U.S. president to explain more fully why he respected his Russian counterpart. O’Reilly did not say who he thought Putin had killed.

Trump’s views on Putin are closely scrutinized in the United States, where U.S. intelligence agencies have accused Moscow of having sponsored computer hacking to help Trump win office, and critics say he is too complimentary about the Russian leader.

Trump, when commenting on the allegations against Putin in the same interview, questioned how “innocent” the United States itself was, saying it had made a lot of its own mistakes. That irritated some congressional Republicans who said there was no comparison between how Russian and U.S. politicians behaved.

Asked in an interview on Sunday to clarify those comments, Trump told Westwood One Sports Radio: “Well, I don’t have to clarify it. The question was do you respect him — he’s a head of a major country.”

Putin, in his 17th year of dominating the Russian political landscape, is accused by some Kremlin critics of ordering the killing of opponents. Putin and the Kremlin have repeatedly rejected those allegations as politically motivated and false.

Trump, who has said he wants to try to mend battered U.S.-Russia ties and hopes he can get along with Putin, was asked a question about some of those allegations by Fox Business before he won the White House.

In January last year, after a British judge ruled that Putin had “probably” authorized the murder of former KGB agent Litvinenko in London, Trump said he saw no evidence the Russian president was guilty.

“First of all, he says he didn’t do it. Many people say it wasn’t him. So who knows who did it?” Trump said.